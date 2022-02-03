Team Mexico wins people’s choice at 31st International Snow Sculpture Championships

Team Mexico created “King of Thrones” for the 31st International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. The team won first place in the past two competitions.

Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo

While Team Mexico didn’t continue its first-place streak at the 31st International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge, it isn’t going home empty handed. The team won the people’s choice award for its sculpture “King of Thrones.”

Out of a total 3,881 votes, “King of Thrones” received 921 votes. Only first place is recognized, but “Bee Sustainability” from one of the Wisconsin teams was next with 912 votes, and Breckenridge’s “The Boy Who Believed He Could Fly” had 493 votes in third.

Voting closed at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, and the sculptures came down Wednesday, Feb. 2.