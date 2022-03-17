Team Summit Alpine skiers top competition at U16 Alpine Championships

Jevin Palmquist, from left, Niko Leunig, Stella Buchheister, Ruthie DeMino and Seth Montgomery stand atop the awards podium at the U16 Rocky/Central Alpine Championships on Friday, March 11. Team Summit won 10 medals at the event, including six golds.

Phil Kubiske/Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Niko Leunig’s name.

Three Team Summit athletes brought home a total of 10 medals, six of which were gold, by the end of the U16 Rocky/Central Alpine Championships on Friday, March 11.

Stella Buchheister, Niko Leunig and Jevin Palmquist pulled in the medals for the five-athlete team from Summit County.

The U16 Rocky/Central Alpine Championships took place from March 7-11 at Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill, where athletes competed against the top 50 men and women in the Rocky/Central division. The division includes 19 states. The athletes competed throughout the season in order to qualify for the U16 championship meet.

Even though Buchheister entered the women’s downhill competition with the fastest times in training, she ended up crashing during the competition and did not place high.

Buchheister competed hard the rest of the week to make up for the crash. She was able to win three titles in the women’s super-G, slalom and Alpine combined. Buchheister came close to winning her fourth gold medal in an individual event in the women’s giant slalom but ended up placing second.

Team Summit's Stella Buchheister competes in the women's slalom competition during the U16 Rocky/Central Alpine Championships from March 7-11. Buchheister won four titles, including the women's overall championship at the end of the competition.

Phil Kubiske/Courtesy photo

For Leunig and Palmquist, the duo competed against one another in every event, often finishing mere seconds apart. In the men’s downhill competition, Leunig placed first in a combined time of 1 minute, 30.0 seconds while Palmquist placed a close second in a time of 1:30.11.

Leunig followed up his first place finish in the men’s downhill with a fifth place finish in the men’s Alpine combined and super-G.

Palmquist won his own race title in the slalom when he topped the rest of the competition by close to 3 seconds. Additionally, Palmquist placed second in the Alpine combined and super-G competition.

Ruthie DeMino and Seth Montgomery also competed at the U16 Rocky/Central Alpine championships for Team Summit and had several strong runs but were unable to notch top-10 finishes.

DeMino’s best finish occurred in the women’s downhill, where she placed 25th, while Montgomery had his best performance in the super-G where he placed 13th.

The strong results from the Team Summit skiers were reflected in the overall standings at the end of the competition.

Buchheister was crowned the women’s overall champion, and Palmquist took home second. Leunig placed sixth in the men’s overall rankings.