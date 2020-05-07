Team Summit announces Gene Gillis award winners

Summit High School sophomore Olyvia Snyder skis her way to a state championship in the Colorado High School Ski League slalom competition at Beaver Creek Resort in February 2020. Snyder's win spearheaded a dominant slalom title performance by the Tigers girls.

Ryan Casey / CHSAA Now

The Team Summit youth sports club announced the three winners of this year’s Gene Gillis Award, which recognizes outstanding athletic achievement in three disciplines: Alpine skiing, freeskiing and snowboarding.

The Alpine winner is Olyvia Snyder, the freeski winner is Jackson True and the snowboard winner is Alex Strachan.

The Gillis Award is named in honor of Summit County legend and Peak Performers nominee Gene Gillis, an Olympian and a founder of the Copper Mountain Race Team in the 1970s before he helped start the Summit Race Team in 1980, providing full-time Alpine ski training for the first time in Summit County.

Snyder, who was nominated along with Michael Cheek and Maiween Marzin, qualified for the junior national championship as a first-year U-19 racer and won the Colorado state high school ski championship in slalom.

True, nominated with Jenna Riccomini and Roxy Patnode, won junior nationals in U-15 as the top moguls skier in the U.S. and qualified for the canceled U.S. Nationals in Squaw Valley.

And Strachan, nominated with Karis Stang and Alyssa Moroco, shone all season with an incredibly strong rail game before progressing to execute a cork 720 on the jump line.

For more on Team Summit’s winter 2019-20 awards and for the latest on the club, go to TeamSummit.org/members/blog.