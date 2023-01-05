Team Summit athletes rack up podium finishes at Copper’s New Year’s Eve Rail Jam; Nina Schamberger places 9th at US Nationals

Team Summit's Nina Schamberger, center, celebrates her ninth place overall finish at the 2023 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships in Michigan on Monday, Jan. 2 Schamberger's finish currently ranks her as the top ranked junior level skier in the country.

Team Summit/Courtesy photo

Team Summit athletes were busy competing at Copper Mountain Resort’s New Year’s Eve Rail Jam on Saturday, Dec. 31, while Nina Schamberger competed in Michigan on Monday, Jan. 2.

At Copper Mountain Resort, Team Summit earned 12 podium finishes.

In the freeski competition, Lainey Steen, Andrew Thisted, David Asher Cockrell and Evan Wischmeyer all placed first overall in their age divisions.

Naomi Lyman, Avery Thisted and Alex Swedenborg placed second while Forrest Woodard placed third.

In the snowboard rail jam competition, Madeline Morton, Elijah Stroker and Caleb Dhawornvej placed first overall in their divisions. Lily Dhawornvej placed second behind Morton in the girls 11- to 14-year-old division.

Stanley Buzek, center, poses for a photo on the podium after placing first at the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic in Steamboat Springs on Dec. 20.

Team Summit/Courtesy photo

Meanwhile, Schamberger — a recent University of Utah commit — traveled to Houghton, Michigan, to compete at the 2023 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships. Schamberger competed in the 10-kilometer, freestyle-interval-start women’s race among collegiate level competition.

Schamberger hung tough to place ninth overall in a time of 29 minutes, 17.3 seconds. The race was won by 2022 Olympian Hailey Swirbul in 27:32.5.

The finish from Schamberger currently ranks her No. 1 in the country among junior-level skiers. The accomplishment marks the first time a Summit Nordic skier has ever ranked so high.

At the Holiday Classic giant slalom in Steamboat Springs on Dec. 20, Stella Buchheister placed first overall in the U18 women’s giant slalom while Ella Snyder placed second.

Snyder doubled up her winnings by placing second in the U18 women’s slalom competition. Snyder finished behind teammate Skylar Sheppard, who placed first in the event. Stanley Buzek took home gold in the U18 men’s slalom competition.

Rounding out the Alpine skiing results for Team Summit, Jevin Palmquist skied to a first-place finish in the slalom and the giant slalom competition at Loveland Ski Area on Dec. 20.