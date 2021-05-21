Team Summit coach named US Freeski Development Coach of the Year

Team Summit Freeski Program Director Teddy Goggin was awarded by U.S. Ski & Snowboard the organization's 2021 honor for Freeski Development Coach of the Year.

Photo from Team Summit

U.S. Ski & Snowboard honored Teddy Goggin, director of Team Summit’s freeski program, as national Freeski Development Coach of the Year.

“It means a lot,” Goggin said. “This was a really big surprise. Every day when I go to work, my athletes blow my mind. Their momentum, their enthusiasm, their brains are infectious and on fire. A lot of credit is theirs because work is more than a joy.”

Goggin, who has been coaching for a dozen years and works with athletes from grassroots to the national team, is one of the primary developers for national coaches education clinics. U.S. Ski & Snowboard said in the awards announcement that Goggin’s approach to coaching and engagement in the overall development process has made him an integral part of the sport’s pipeline. U.S. Ski & Snowboard said Goggin has created a thoughtful, well-rounded approach to athlete development, focusing on process and goal setting.

Goggin credited Team Summit’s coaching staff for always being “present and hungry.” He said the freeski program’s success at the International Ski Federation level this year was evidence of how the coaches had an adaptability and willingness to proceed with “business as usual in unfamiliar territory.”

Goggin said his coaching accomplishments this season included Alex Thisted podiuming at each event, the Hough brothers “showing up at every event they went to, making finals left and right” and Team Summit freeski podium sweeps at the development level.

“Just top to bottom, the entire team was hungry, present, wanted to be there and had a growth mindset,” Goggin said. “We really took our time this year and loved what we did every day. And that over the season added up to wonderful things.”

Team Summit Executive Director C.B. Bechtel said Goggin brought a flexible and positive attitude and created a dynamic ski program at Copper Mountain Resort.

“And it wasn’t just this year,” Bechtel said. “It’s been a coaching career that has been committed to grassroots development of youth and really sowing in athletes a passion and love for sport that keeps them motivated and willing to try new things.”