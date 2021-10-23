Team Summit, endurance academy kick off the season with ski mountaineering events

There are three ski mountaineering events slated for the next week, meant to help community members learn more about the sport and welcome in the 2021-22 ski season.

A social event put on by Team Summit’s ski mountaineering program will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Highside Brewery in Frisco. This event will allow those interested in participating in ski mountaineering through Team Summit to meet and speak with others in the community who are passionate about the sport. Team Summit will be providing a free drink to those in attendance.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Team Summit will have an informational kickoff meeting for the youth ski mountaineering team, which is coached by Jaime Brede. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Team Summit’s Human Performance Center at Copper Mountain Resort. Those interested in more information about the meeting are asked to contact Brede at Jaime@teamsummit.org .

Lastly, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, the Summit Endurance Academy will be hosting a free transitions clinic at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, aimed at teaching skiers how to make the most of their days on the slopes by more efficiently transitioning from skinning to skiing and back again.

“The hope is by having these events that people start getting stoked for skiing uphill this winter,” Brede said.

Brede also noted that she is actively recruiting kids to join the Team Summit ski mountaineering team for the 2021-22 season.

“Ski mountaineering offers the challenge for you to push yourself to ski fast uphill and downhill,” Brede said on the drawing factor of the sport. ”It also allows kids to have fun with friends and allows you to get out of bounds to ski adventurous terrain you don’t usually ski.“