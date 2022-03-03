Team Summit freeskiers and snowboarders have strong performances at recent competitions

Evan Wischmeyer, center, stands atop the awards podium after placing first in the boys freeski rail jam competition. Alexander Swedenborg, right, placed second in the same event.

Jenny Wischmeyer/Courtesy photo

On Feb. 26-27, the Team Summit park and pipe team competed at Aspen, Buttermilk and Snowmass in park and halfpipe competitions.

Team Summit performed extremely well over the two-day event with 13 first-place finishes, 11 second-place finishes and five third-place finishes spread across three age groups.

Snowboard halfpipe

In the Buttermilk halfpipe competition Feb. 26, the U8 boys snowboard division led off with Team Summit’s James Dayton, who competed in his age group unopposed but scored a top run score of 88 to win the age group title.

In the boys U10 snowboard age bracket, Team Summit athletes Elijah Stroker and Ethan Brack spearheaded the competition. Stroker’s first run was enough for him to walk away with a gold medal as he received a 91 from the judges. Brack had a top run score of 87 in order to place second in the age category.

In the girls U10 division, Penelope Brienza placed third.

In the U12 age division, Lily Dhawornvej placed first after scoring a 96 on her final run. Dhawornvej was followed by teammate Giada Brienza in third.

On the boys side, Declan Voegtle placed third in the boys U12 age bracket with a top run score of 78.

Rounding out Team Summit’s snowboard halfpipe talent was Zander Davidson in the boys U14 age division. Davidson placed second after receiving a top run score of 69 from the judges.

Team Summit's Evan Wischmeyer rotates in the air and grabs a ski while training for a upcoming competition. Wischmeyer recently had two first-places finishes and a second-place finish while competing from Feb. 26-27 in Aspen.

Jenny Wischmeyer/Courtesy photo

Freeski halfpipe

For Team Summit’s freeski halfpipe athletes, Naomi Lyman and Alexander Swedenborg placed first in their respective age categories. Swedenborg beat out three other competitors in the U12 division with a top run score of 90.

Evan Wischmeyer and Mateo Strachan competed against one another in the U14 age bracket. Using one another as motivation, Wischmeyer skied to a second-place finish while Strachan followed in third.

Wischmeyer, who is a resident of Dillon, received a top run score of 82 to narrowly be beat out by Hunter Maytin of Aspen.

Buttermilk rail jam

Later in the same day, some of the same Team Summit athletes also competed in the rail jam competition.

In snowboarding Stroker, Lyman and Dhawornvej won their second title of the competition while Wischmeyer won his first of the weekend in the boys 11-14 freeski rail jam. Wischmeyer was followed by Alexander Swedenborg, who placed second in the rail jam.

Snowmass slopestyle

On Feb. 27, Team Summit took to the Snowmass slopestyle course, where the team saw gold medal performances from Maddie Morton and Brack in snowboarding while Lyman and Wischmeyer placed first in freeskiing.

The title in freeski sloepstyle for Lyman marked her third gold medal of the weekend and the second for Wischmeyer. Wischmeyer scored a top run score of 88 on his last run of event. Forest Woodward finished second to Wischmeyer in the boys U14 age division with a top run score of 83.

Futures Tour

Team Summit also had an athletes compete in the slopestyle competition at the Futures Tour at Copper Mountain Resort on Feb. 24.

Karis Stang placed second in the snowboard open class men’s division with a near perfect score of 98. Stang was topped by Aoto Kawakami, who scored a 99.