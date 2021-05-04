Team Summit gives out Gene Gillis awards

The Team Summit winter sports club awarded the Gene Gillis Award this year to freeskier Evelyn Harris, Alpine skier Camden Palmquist and snowboarder Eli Stroker.

The award recognizes the top athlete in terms of outstanding results from each of the winter sports club’s disciplines.

Stroker was nominated for the snowboard award along with Caleb Dhawornvej and Ellie Weiler. Harris was nominated for the freeski award with Alex Thisted and Kayla Hanson. And Palmquist was nominated for the Alpine award with Ella Snyder and Kai Boyer.

Gillis was an Olympian and founder of the Copper Mountain Race Team in the 1970s before he started the Summit Race Team with Mark Jones, Corky McDonald in the 1980s. The Summit Race Team provided full-time Alpine ski training for the first time in Summit.