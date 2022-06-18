Team Summit named club of the year by U.S. Ski and Snowboard

Following the annual U.S. Ski and Snowboard Club Excellence Conference in Park City, Utah on Thursday, June 16, Team Summit Colorado was awarded “Alpine Club of the Year” from U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

The program received the award under the strong leadership of Team Summit Colorado Executive Director CB Bechtel and Alpine Director Aldo Radamus. With both Bechtel and Radamus at the forefront, the club has developed a strong culture within the entire club and the Alpine program.

Team Summit was recognized by U.S. Ski and Snowboard for providing a place for every athlete to find their level of excellence.

“Team Summit is honored to be recognized by U.S. Ski & Snowboard as Alpine Club of the Year,” Bechtel said. “We take pride in our philosophy of ‘personal podiums’. This allows every athlete to measure success based on their individual desires and goals.”

Throughout the past few seasons Team Summit athletes have achieved multiple accolades including podium finishes at every level.

This past season specifically, Team Summit qualified four athletes to the National Development Group and three athletes each for the U18 and U16 national championships.

“There are many outstanding ski teams here in Colorado and around the country,” Bechtel said. “We are humbled to be recognized as one of the leaders in the sport.”