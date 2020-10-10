Team Summit names new ski cross head coach

FRISCO — Team Summit has named Leah Emaus as the club’s new ski cross head coach, effective immediately.

Emaus was a member of the U.S. National Ski Cross Team and competed in North American Cup, Europa Cup, U.S. Grand Prix and World Cup events through her career, which consisted of two national championships and multiple World Cup podiums. She had a World Cup win at Tabor Mountain in British Columbia, according to a press release from Team Summit.

Through her ski career, Emaus also competed in moguls, aerials slopestyle and halfpipe. Off snow, Emaus won four conference championships with the University of West Virginia’s women’s soccer team, finished an Ironman in Mont Tremblant, Canada and won USA Cycling’s 2019 Steamboat Stage Race.

Team Summit Executive Director C.B. Bechetel said in a statement the club has been searching for a ski cross coach for several seasons looking for the right fit and Emaus exceeds the club’s expectations.