Team Summit snowboarders, skiers place high at local contests

Team Summit athletes — clockwise from left Sophie Jachomovich, Ella Kirschner, Annika Broeker, Kayla Salthouse, Owen Cook, Arabella Agee, Nichole Caves and Reese Lemnah — pose for a photo while participating in the girls moguls competition Feb. 12-13 at Copper Mountain Resort.

Paul Walker/Courtesy photo

A group of Team Summit athletes competed at a U.S. Snowboard and Freeski Association event Feb. 12-13 at Copper Mountain Resort.

Team Summit had numerous athletes place high in several ski and snowboard events.

In snowboard cross, Team Summit had athletes race on both days of the competition, including two boys in the U10 division in Elijah Stroker and Tyler England. Stroker took first while England placed second. Stroker and England matched their finishes on the second day, and Elliot Kubick joined them to claim the last podium position in third.

In the girls U12 division, Lily Dhawornvej took first with 1,060 points while Giada Brienza took second with 950 points. The girls were able to replicate their performance on the second day to place first and second again.

In the women’s open class division, Jadyn Dalrymple of Breckenridge took first with 1,010 points.

Mitchell Schroeder from Frisco was in the U14 division and took second while scoring 930 points. Schroeder doubled back the next day to place third.

Logan Charles took second in the youth men’s division while Bodie Heflin and Dietrich Schroeder finished within the top two in the men’s open class. Heflin placed first with 1,040 points, and Schroeder placed second with 930 points. Both competed again on the second day, when Charles placed third while Schroeder placed first.

In the ski cross competition, Team Summit had 17 first-place finishes.

Lainey Steen, Isabella Cushman, Alyssa Brainard, Andrew Thisted, Seth Neale, Cody Maurer, Jamison Lee, Walker Robinson, Olivia Lyman, Blaise Lyman and Wyatt Lyman all captured first place in ski cross. Steen, Cushman, Brainard, Neale, Maurer and Robinson won competitions on both days.

In the Rocky Mountain Freestyle moguls competition, Team Summit had Matthew Grattan place third in the U15 division. Nicole Caves placed fourth in the overall competition, and Reese Lemnah placed ninth.

Additionally, on Feb. 11-12, Team Summit hosted the Rocky Mountain Division U14 Regional Qualifier for super-G at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The team had 27 athletes compete with a few podium finishes: Elodie Olson in third and Blaise Turnbull with a second- and third-place finish.