Team Summit U12 Alpine ski team takes 2nd at Rocky Mountain Division Championships

The Team Summit U12 Alpine ski team poses for a photo after competing at the Rocky Mountain Division Championships from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 19 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.

Amy Kemp/Courtesy photo

This past weekend Team Summit’s U12 Alpine ski team placed second overall at the Rocky Mountain Division Championships at Powderhorn Mountain Resort near Grand Junction.

The team had several impressive performances and personal podiums with the girls team having several standout performances.

On the first day of competition on Saturday, March 18, the team competed in a giant slalom race. Grace Berghorn placed fourth overall in the first giant slalom race and improved in the second race to place third.

Eliska Popkova, Caroline Brownson, Scout Bennett, Harper Rowland and Katherine Campian placed in the top 30 in the first race while Rowland placed eighth in the second race and Alessandra Lauro placed sixth.

On the boys side, Rhys Schmidt placed ninth and sixth in the two giant slalom races. Schmidt was followed by Teddy Titler and Ethan Atwood, who placed within the top 30 in the first race. Atwood also placed within the top 30 in the second race.

Berghorn and Schmidt led the team on day two of the competition in the slalom. Berghorn placed second in both races while Schmidt placed fourth and seventh overall.

Rounding out the performances on the girls side, Lauro placed seventh in both races and Brownson placed 10th and ninth, respectively. Bennett, Rowland and Sienna Rudolf placed within the top 30 in both races.

Popkova finished within the top 30 in the second slalom race.

On the boys side, Titler placed seventh and second and Atwood placed 10th in the second race. Julian Miller placed finished within the top 30 in both races.