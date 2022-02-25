Team Summit U16 Alpine athletes to represent team at Rocky/Central Junior Championship

Niko Leunig, right, stands atop the awards podium with Adrian Beauregard after placing first in two slalom races at the SYNC Series U16 Rocky/Central Junior Championship qualifying races at Vail Mountain from Feb. 15-18.

Sabrina Leunig/Courtesy photo

A few Team Summit Alpine ski athletes placed high at a local race last week.

From Feb. 15-18, Vail Mountain served as the host of the SYNC Series U16 Rocky/Central Junior Championship qualifiers. All of the races took place in the Golden Peak Expansion area with two days of slalom races and two days of giant slalom races.

Team Summit athlete Stella Buchheister had three fourth-place finishes. She first competed in the women’s slalom competition Feb. 15, when she placed fourth with a combined time of 1:30.26.

Buchheister then competed the next two days in the women’s giant slalom races. Buchheister placed fourth in both races with a combined time of 2:15.32 and 2:18.16, respectively.

Team Summit also had two male athletes competing.

Niko Leunig was the only Team Summit male athlete to compete in a giant slalom race Feb. 17. On his first run, he crossed the finish line in a time of 1:03.47 for the top run time after the first round.

Leunig maintained his position on his second run as he combined for a time of 2:08.82 to get his first U16 victory.

Jevin Palmquist rounded out the talent for Team Summit with two slalom races Feb. 18. Palmquist swept both the races, winning with close to a 3-second lead. He finished his first slalom race in a combined time of 1:31.85 and his second in 1:26.80.

The results from Vail have been combined with the results from earlier in the season in order to determine the 23 men and 23 women who will qualify to compete in the Rocky/Central Junior Championship.

Team Summit announced that it will have five athletes competing: Seth Montgomery, Ruthie Demino, Buchheister, Leunig and Palmquist.

The athletes will compete at Steamboat Ski Resort and Howelsen Hill from March 7-11. Competition will feature the top skiers from the 18-state Rocky/Central region.