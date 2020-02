Team Summit winter sports club 2019-2020 results

Team Summit Alpine skier and Summit local Olyvia Snyder (right) celebrates a podium performance at the International Ski Federation U-19 slalom competition at Winter Park Resort in Winter Park on Jan. 6.

Courtesy Team Summit

COPPER MOUNTAIN – The Summit County based Team Summit winter sports club has had many Summit County locals excel thus far this season.

From Olyvia Snyder on the downhill slopes to Jackson True out on the bumps to Jen Riccomini out in the park and in the pipe – and several others – these local Team Summit athletes have made a statement in the winter of 2019-20 that they are top talents to look out for in the future.

Here are Team Summit’s competitions results as of Friday, Feb. 22. New results will be updated below as the season progresses and concludes.

ALPINE

Head Rebel YSL Women’s Kombi

Keystone Resort

Feb. 9

U10 Girls

2nd – Lucia Taylor

4th – Jacqueline Miller

5th – Kaia Riter

6th – Anna B McCaskill

8th – Kita Riter

U12 Girls

6th – Sienna Almuti

9th – Ruby Snyder

Head Rebel YSL Men’s Kombi

Keystone Resort

Feb. 9

U8 Boys

1st – Rhys Schmidt

2nd – Joshua Bender

7th – Julian Miller

U10 Boys

1st – Lyle McDonald

5th – Colin Bender

6th – Nikolas Kutsch

U12 Boys

1st – Nathan Mehaffie

3rd – Oliver Waldron

4th – Jack Archer

5th – Jay McDonald

8th – John McDonald

Head Rebel YSL Women’s Kombi

Keystone Resort

Feb. 9

U10 Girls

3rd – Jacqueline Miller

4th – Kaia Riter

7th – Alena Tolle

8th – Anna B McCaskill

10th – Kita Riter

U12 Girls

7th – Sienna Almuti

Head Rebel YSL Men’s Kombi

Keystone Resort

Feb. 9

U8 Boys

1st – Joshua Bender

3rd – Julian Miller

7th – Rhys Schmidt

U10 Boys

5th – Nikolas Kutsch

10th – Conor Gregory

U12 Boys

1st – Nathan Mehaffie

3rd – Oliver Waldron

5th – Jay McDonald

Bolle Age Class U14 Women’s Giant Slalom

Winter Park Resort

Jan. 25

1st – Stella Buchheister

3rd – Stella Buchheister

10th – Adriana Kahanek

U12 Bolle Age Class Skills Fest

Steamboat Resort

Women’s Combined

Jan. 18

3rd – Sienna Fuller

Men’s Combined

3rd – Braeden Monte

9th – Sam Rundle

Women’s Combined

Skills Quest 1st Overall – Sam Rundle

Skills Quest 7th Overall – Caroline Stec

U10 Bolle Age Class Skills Fest

2nd – Anya Leunig

3rd – Sienna Fuller

Men’s Combined

5th – Elliot Brown

FIS U19 Slalom Race

Winter Park Resort

Jan. 6

Women’s Slalom

3rd – Olyvia Snyder

SYNC Slalom Race – Eldora

Women’s Slalom

Jan. 3-4

3rd – Stella Buchheister

SYNC Race Series – Loveland

Women’s Giant Slalom Dec. 14

1st – Maiwenn Marzen

2nd – Ella Snyder

World Pro Tour – Vail

Junior Parallel Slalom

Dec. 14

1st – Stella Buchheister

FREESKI

Presidents Mogul Challenge

Telluride

Feb. 17

Ladies

4th – Reese Lemnah

5th – Evelyn Harris

7th – Anna Smith

Men

5th – Jackson True

8th – Char Campbell

Presidents Mogul Challenge

Telluride

Feb. 16

Ladies

4th – Evelyn Harris (F17)

5th – Nicole Caves (F15)

9th – Anna Smith (F17)

Men

6th – Jackson True (M15)

10th – Char Campbell (M17)

Presidents Mogul Challenge

Telluride

Feb. 15

Ladies

2nd – Anna Smith (F17)

5th – Evelyn Harris (F17)

9th – Nicole Caves (F15)

Men

3rd – Char Campbell (M17)

7th – Magnus Crone (M17)

Moguls Qualifier Series at Vail

Vail

Feb. 9

F09 Girls

1st – Georgia Kirschner

2nd – Sydney Broecker

3rd – Kayla Broecker

5th – Lauren Atherton

F11 Girls

1st – Kyla Salthouse

4th – Arabella Agee

5th – Cara Harris

6th – Brooklyn Brace

10th – Kelsey McGuire

F13 Girls

7th – Corley Babcock

M09 Boys

3rd – Easton Dean

5th – Micah Rubinstein

M11 Boys

5th – Kember Wheeler

Moguls Women’s Qualifier Series at Vail

Vail

Feb. 8

7th – Annika Broecker

Moguls Men’s Qualifier Series at Vail

Vail

Feb. 8

2nd – Taylor Dean

3rd – Chase Atherton

Women’s Aspen Valley Dual Moguls Results

Aspen Highlands

Feb. 2

2nd -Reese Lemnah

6th – Roxy Patnode

8th – Sofie Jacamowitz

Mens Aspen Valley Dual Moguls

Aspen Highlands

Feb. 2

6th – Jackson True

Mens Aspen Valley Dual Moguls

Aspen Highlands

Feb. 1

1st – Jackson True

2nd – Roxy Patnode

SNOWBOARD

USASA Re-Railer Slopestyle

Winter Park Resort

Feb. 15

Snowboard Menehune Girls (10-11)

1st -Lili Dhawornvej

Snowboard Menehune Boys (10-11)

2nd -Owen Bryles

6th – Severin Richaud

USASA Dark Territories Slopestyle

Winter Park Resort

Feb. 15

Snowboard Breaker Boys (12-13)

2nd -Alex Strachan

5th – Jose Brown

7th – Zander Davidson

8th – Ben Lyman

Mammoth Futures Tour

Mammoth Mountain, California

Feb. 11

Ladies

2nd – Alyssa Moroco

USASA Boardercross Racing Day 3

Ski Cooper

Feb. 2

Snowboard Grom Girls (8-9)

2nd – Brecken McCafferty

Snowboard Menehune Girls (10-11)

1st -Madeline Morton

Snowboard Breaker Girls (12-13)

2nd – Jadyn Dalrymple

Snowboard Youth Women (14-15)

2nd – Alex Morton

3rd – Morgan Means

Snowboard Grom Boys (8-9)

2nd – Davi Dias

Snowboard Menehune Boys (12-13)

3rd – Mitchell Schroeder

Snowboard Breaker Boys (12-13)

4th – Zach Casey

6th – Dietrich Schroeder

Snowboard Open Class Men

2nd – Gabe Dalrymple

USASA Boardercross Racing Day 2

Ski Cooper

Feb. 1

Snowboard Grom Girls (8-9)

2nd – Brecken McCafferty

Snowboard Menehune Girls (10-11)

1st -Lily Dhawornvej

3rd – Madeline Morton

7th – Alena Riberdy

Snowboard Breaker Girls (12-13)

4th – Jadyn Dalrymple

Snowboard Youth Women (14-15)

2nd – Morgan Means

3rd – Alex Morton

Snowboard Ruggie Boys (<7)

1st – Ethan Brack

Snowboard Grom Boys (8-9)

2nd – Declan Voegtle

4th – Tyler England

5th – Chance Grummer

Snowboard Menehune Boys (12-13)

3rd – Mitchell Schroeder

5th – Severin Richaud

Snowboard Breaker Boys (12-13)

2nd – Dietrich Schroeder

4th – Caleb Dhawornvej

Snowboard Youth Men (14-15)

13th – Matheus Dias

Snowboard Open Class Men

2nd – Gabe Dalrymple

USASA Boardercross Racing Day 1

Ski Cooper

Jan. 31

Snowboard Grom Girls (8-9)

2nd – Brecken McCafferty

Snowboard Menehune Girls (10-11)

1st -Lily Dhawornvej

Snowboard Breaker Girls (12-13)

2nd – Jadyn Dalrymple

Snowboard Grom Boys (8-9)

2nd – Declan Voegtle

3rd – Davi Dias

5th – Tyler England

Snowboard Menehune Boys (12-13)

3rd – Mitchell Schroeder

Snowboard Breaker Boys (12-13)

3rd – Caleb Dhawornvej

Snowboard Open Class Men

1st – Gabe Dalrymple

2nd – Matthew Koning

Snowboard Legends

2nd – Jeffery England

USASA US Open Jr Jam and World Rookie Tour Halfpipe

Vail Resort

Jan. 26

Grom Boys (8-9)

1st – Declan Voegtle

2nd – Chance Grummer

Menehune Girls (10-11)

2nd – Lili Dhawornvej

USASA Nokian Tires Beautiful Journey Slopestyle

Copper Mountain Resort

Jan. 11

Ruggie Boys (<7)

1st – Eli Strokey

3rd – Ethan Barack

Grom Boys (8-9)

2nd – Declan Voegtle

Menehune Girls (10-11)

2nd – Lily Dhawornvej

3rd – Madeline Morton

Breaker Girls (12-13)

3rd – Alyssa Moroco

Youth Men (14-15)

2nd – Bodie Heflin

Youth Women (14-15)

2nd – Alina Cospolich

3rd – Alexandra Martin

Junior Men (16-17)

2nd – Isaac Dalrymple

USASA NYE Rail Jam at Copper Mountain Resort

Dec. 31

9 & Under Girls

2nd – Brecken McCafferty (Pictured)

9 & Under Boys

1st – Declan Voegtle

10-13 Girls

1st – Alyssa Moroco

3rd – Lily Dhawornvej

14-22 Girls

1st – Alina Cospolich

3rd – Margaret Grace Bowler

14-22 Boys

2nd – Isaac Dalrymple

PARK & PIPE

USASA Re-Railer Slopestyle

Winter Park Resort

Feb. 15

Freeski Ruggie Boys (7>)

1st -Andrew Thisted

Freeski Grom Girls (8-9)

1st – Holly Ryan

Freeski Grom Boys (8-9)

1st – Griffin Good

2nd – Jaxon Haser

3rd – Cody Maurer

4th – Everett Hester

5th – Hudson Loughran

Freeski Menehune Girls (10-11)

1st – Finley Good

2nd – Isabella Cushman

3rd – Janie Riley

Freeski Menehune Boys (10-11)

1st – Forrest Woodard

2nd – Asher Cockrell

4th – Owen McKibbin

5th – Ryan Riley

USASA Dark Territories Slopestyle

Winter Park Resort

Feb. 15

Freeski Breaker Girls (12-13)

1st – Alex Thisted

2nd – Emma Grippi

3rd – Casey Loughran

Freeski Breaker Boys (12-13)

2nd – Evan Wischmeyer

4th – Stone Karnacewicz

7th – Shane Good

Freeski Youth Men (14-15)

7th – Braden Platt

Aspen Open

Buttermilk Ski Area

Feb. 14

2nd – Jenna Riccomini

USASA Skiercross Racing Day 3

Ski Cooper

Feb. 2

Freeski Menehune Girls (10-11)

1st – Arabella Agee

2nd – Finley Good

3rd – Cara Harris

Freeski Breaker Girls (12-13)

2nd – Alex Thisted

Freeski Ruggie Boys (<7)

1st – Andrew Thisted

Freeski Grom Boys (8-9)

1st – Griffin Good

2nd – Cody Maurer

4th – Matthew Lunin

Freeski Menehune Boys (10-11)

1st – Wyatt Lyman

3rd – Jamison Lee

Freeski Breaker Boys (12-13)

1st – Walker Robinson

USASA Skiercross Racing Day 2

Feb. 1

Freeski Grom Girls (8-9)

2nd – Izabel McKibbin

Freeski Menehune Girls (10-11)

1st – Cara Harris

2nd – Arabella Agee

3rd – Georgia Baker

4th – Rya Todd

5th – Scarlett Barker

Freeski Breaker Girls (12-13)

2nd – Alex Thisted

4th – Isabella Vargas

5th – Casey Loughran

Freeski Ruggie Boys (<7)

1st – Andrew Thisted

Freeski Grom Boys (8-9)

1st – Cody Maurer

2nd – Mckade Tracy

4th – Matthew Lunin

6th – Hudson Loughran

Freeski Menehune Boys (10-11)

1st – Jamison Lee

2nd – Wyatt Lyman

5th – Dillon Tracy

Freeski Breaker Boys (12-13)

1st – Walker Robinson

USASA Skiercross Racing Day 1

Jan. 31

Freeski Grom Girls (8-9)

1st – Lainey Steen

3rd – Izabel McKibbin

Freeski Menehune Girls (10-11)

1st – Finley Good

2nd – Cara Harris

3rd – Isabella Cushman

4th – Arabella Agee

5th – Rya Todd

Freeski Breaker Girls (12-13)

3rd – Casey Loughran

Freeski Grom Boys (8-9)

1st – Griffin Good

2nd – Cody Maurer

Freeski Menehune Boys (10-11)

2nd – Jamison Lee

3rd – Wyatt Lyman

4th – Dillon Tracy

Freeski Breaker Boys (12-13)

1st – Walker Robinson