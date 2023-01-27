Team Summit’s Ben Harrington places 7th, Evan Wischmeyer places 23rd at U.S. Revolution Tour

Team Summit's Evan Wischmeyer rotates in the air and grabs a ski while training for an upcoming competition. Wischmeyer recently placed 23rd in the men's freeski halfpipe competition at the U.S. Revolution Tour at Copper Mountain Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Jenny Wischmeyer/Courtesy photo

The men’s and women’s freeski halfpipe finals headlined day two of the 2023 U.S. Revolution Tour at Copper Mountain Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The competition did not feature a lot of Summit athletes but did feature a fair amount of athletes from Vail and Aspen.

In the men’s freeski final, Oregon’s Hunter Hess won the competition and was followed by Aspen’s Nick Geiser in second and New Zealand’s Luke Harrold in third.

Aspen’s Eugene Morris placed fourth, Vail’s Matthew Labaugh finished in fifth, Team Summit coach from New Zealand Ben Harrington placed seventh and Vail’s Nathaniel Bourgoin placed eighth.

Team Summit skier Evan Wischmeyer finished in 23rd place out of 26 competitors. Wischmeyer earned 9.4 International Ski Federation points for his performance.

In the women’s freeski halfpipe final, Vail’s Riley Jacobs placed first overall, beating out China’s Yishan Liu and Canada’s Emma Morozumi.

Jacobs was followed by Vail’s Marley Leavitt in fifth and Frisco resident Emma Grippi in 10th.