2 Team Summit athletes nominated for US Alpine ski team
U.S. Ski and Snowboard recently announced the 55 athletes that have been nominated to the Stifel U.S. Alpine ski team for the 2023-24 competition season.
Team Summit’s Camden Palmquist and Stanley Buzek have both been nominated for a spot on the prestigious team, joining athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin and Ryan Cochran-Siegle.
Palmquist has been nominated to the men’s C team after joining the team during the 2021-22 winter season. Silverthorne’s Buzek has been nominated for a spot on the men’s D team and is one of six newly named male athletes to the Stifel U.S. Alpine ski team.
The 2023-24 Audi FIS Alpine World Cup season is scheduled to kick off for the men and women with a pair of giant slalom races in Soelden, Austria in October.
The official Stifel U.S. Alpine ski team announcement will be made in the fall.
