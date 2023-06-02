2 Team Summit athletes nominated for US Alpine ski team

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Stanley Buzek competes in the slalom during a ski competition at Copper Mountain on January 21, 2022. Buzek — who also races for Team Summit — was recently nominated for a spot on the U.S. Alpine ski team.

Jason Connolly/For Summit Daily News

U.S. Ski and Snowboard recently announced the 55 athletes that have been nominated to the Stifel U.S. Alpine ski team for the 2023-24 competition season.

Team Summit’s Camden Palmquist and Stanley Buzek have both been nominated for a spot on the prestigious team, joining athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin and Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

Palmquist has been nominated to the men’s C team after joining the team during the 2021-22 winter season. Silverthorne’s Buzek has been nominated for a spot on the men’s D team and is one of six newly named male athletes to the Stifel U.S. Alpine ski team.

The 2023-24 Audi FIS Alpine World Cup season is scheduled to kick off for the men and women with a pair of giant slalom races in Soelden, Austria in October.

The official Stifel U.S. Alpine ski team announcement will be made in the fall.