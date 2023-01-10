Team Summit’s Camden Palmquist named to 2023 Alpine Junior World Ski Championships team
On Monday, Jan. 9, 17 athletes were chose tol represent the United States in the 2023 Alpine Junior World Ski Championships from Jan. 19-25 in St. Anton, Austria.
Among the the 2023 team, made up from athletes from the U.S. Alpine B, C and D teams, is former Team Summit product Camden Palmquist.
Originally from Eagan, Minnesota, Palmquist rose through the Team Summit ranks to become one of Team USA’s biggest junior-level Alpine skiers. Now in his second year on the U.S. Alpine C team, Palmquist is looking to continue to develop.
The 2023 Junior Worlds will once again include downhill, team Alpine combined and mixed-team events, along with super-G, giant slalom and slalom events for both men and women. Live timing will be provided by the International Ski Federation.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.