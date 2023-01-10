Team Summit’s Camden Palmquist named to 2023 Alpine Junior World Ski Championships team

Camden Palmquist navigates a turn during a Alpine skiing competition. Palmquist — who is a product of Team Summit — was recently named to the U.S. Junior World Ski Championships team that will compete from Jan. 19-25 in Austria.

Camden Palmquist/Courtesy photo

On Monday, Jan. 9, 17 athletes were chose tol represent the United States in the 2023 Alpine Junior World Ski Championships from Jan. 19-25 in St. Anton, Austria.

Among the the 2023 team, made up from athletes from the U.S. Alpine B, C and D teams, is former Team Summit product Camden Palmquist.

Originally from Eagan, Minnesota, Palmquist rose through the Team Summit ranks to become one of Team USA’s biggest junior-level Alpine skiers. Now in his second year on the U.S. Alpine C team, Palmquist is looking to continue to develop.

The 2023 Junior Worlds will once again include downhill, team Alpine combined and mixed-team events, along with super-G, giant slalom and slalom events for both men and women. Live timing will be provided by the International Ski Federation .