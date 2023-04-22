Team Summit’s Evan Wischmeyer wins three silver medals at nationals capping off standout freeski season

Team Summit's Evan Wischmeyer floats in the air while competing at Copper Mountain Resort for United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association Nationals. Wischmeyer showed his versatility in the sport of freeskiing by snagging three silver medals.

If someone wanted to pick one young athlete to watch over the next few years on the freeski park and pipe circuit, Team Summit athlete and Summit resident Evan Wischmeyer would be a fine choice.

The current Summit High School sophomore not only had a standout season while competing in freeski halfpipe, slopestyle and rail jam competitions, but also took home three silver medals at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association Nationals at Copper Mountain Resort earlier this month.

Before Wischmeyer was hucking himself off halfpipe walls and performing ski grabs while drifting across the sky, Wischmeyer began his skiing career like many burgeoning freeski athletes — learning how to ski from his parents.

“I started skiing when I was two and a half and then started competing when I was 10,” Wischmeyer said. “My parents started me out in skiing because we lived here and just for fun. Once I was 10, I met a few coaches who brought me into the freeski scene and it has taken off from there.”

Team Summit’s Evan Wischmeyer, center, poses for a photo after placing second overall in the freeski halfpipe, slopestyle and rail jam competitions at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association Nationals at Copper Mountain Resort. Wischmeyer contributes his success to keeping skiing fun and staying true to himself.

Wischmeyer says he was drawn to the freeski park and pipe scene because of the adrenaline rush and the opportunity to craft unique runs that differ from competitor to competitor.

“With moguls and racing it is still skiing, but there is not much creativity,” Wischmeyer said. “Everybody is doing the same thing and there is no creative aspect. You can’t make your own art.”

Since Wischmeyer started competing in freeski park and pipe competitions he has steadily progressed and transformed into an established, skilled and competitive freeski athlete. Wischmeyer contributes his development and moments of success to having clear goals for himself in every step of his skiing career.

“I think my progression has doubled or tripled over the years because of having more focus and a path of where I wanna go down,” Wischmeyer said. “When you have a goal, you really work to get that goal. I think my progression has definitely increased these last couple years with more focus.”

Wischmeyer’s 2022-23 freeski competition season displayed his focus and passion to chase after goals in the sport. The 15-year-old skier competed on the U.S. Revolution Tour circuit, was a forerunner in the U.S. Grand Prix and recorded his first gold medal performance of his career in an International Ski and Snowboard Federation sanctioned event.

“Having fun was a big key to this season,” Wischmeyer said. “Going in with an open mindset that whatever happens, happens and it is another day skiing so it is another beautiful day. I approached this year with having fun and seeing where it gets me. It got me where I wanted to go.”

Wischmeyer also recorded ninth, fifth and third-place finishes throughout the 2022-23 skiing season which ultimately set him up for his standout performance at nationals from April 9-12.

Heading into the three-day national competition, Wischmeyer said he had goals of making finals in the halfpipe, slopestyle and rail jam competitions, but never expected to win silver medals in all three of his events.

Wischmeyer placed second in the 15- to 22-year-old rail jam with a score of 83.75, second in the 15- to 16-year-old men’s halfpipe, and second with a score of 92.67 in the 15- to 16-year-old men’s slopestyle to successfully complete the freeski park and pipe trifecta.

With three silver medals around his neck, Wischmeyer could not help to feel proud of his season and the work he has put in over the last five years.

“I was happy to see the work of the season getting put to work and being used,” Wischmeyer said. “Having some type of accomplishment to back the hard work.”

Team Summit’s Evan Wischmeyer prepares to compete on a stop of the U.S. Revolution Tour.

While relishing in his success over the 2022-23 season and the last few years, Wischmeyer remains grounded by his long term dreams and goals for himself in the sport of freeskiing.

Like this season, Wischmeyer hopes to continue to ski for himself with a fun laid-back attitude which he hopes leads to more success in competitions and ultimately takes him to the peak of his freeski career.

“Hopefully I do some bigger comps next year, but I don’t want to run myself into the ground,” Wischmeyer said. “I want to take skiing as far as I can whether that is filming or competing. I love the vibe. The vibe of the world cup here at Copper was high, everyone was having a blast. It would be fun to be part of that, but I have to stay true to skiing, have to stay true to yourself.”