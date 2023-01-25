Team Summit’s Jay Riccomini wins freeski slopestyle final at 1st day of Copper’s Rev Tour

Team Summit skier Jenna Riccomini competes on the Woodward Copper slopestyle course. Recently, Riccomini won the women's freeski slopestyle competition at the 2023 U.S. Revolution Tour at Copper Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Teddy Goggin/Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: This story and photo caption has been updated to correct the name and pronouns of Team Summit’s Jay Riccomini

The U.S. Revolution Tour’s stop at Copper Mountain Resort began Tuesday, Jan. 24, with the men’s and women’s freeski slopestyle competitions.

Team Summit’s Alex Thisted and Jay Riccomini both competed in the women’s freeski slopestyle final and notched finishes within the top 15.

Riccomini, 18, had an exceptional performance and spun his way to a first-place finish overall. Riccomini beat out Canada’s Naomi Urness in second and Park City’s Ellie Derosier in the bronze medal position.

Riccomini was awarded 130 International Ski Federation points and 100 Nor-Am Cup points for his performance.

Thisted, 16, placed 14th overall and earned 16.9 FIS points and 18 Nor-Am Cup points.

In the men’s freeski slopestyle final, Canada’s Charlie Beatty placed first overall. New Zealand’s Luca Harrington and Ben Barclay placed second and third, respectively.

Vermont’s Charle Gnoza took fifth place and was the top American to finish.