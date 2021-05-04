Team Summit’s Palmquist nominated to US Ski Development Team

Camden Palmquist had a strong season in slalom and giant slalom races for Team Summit and with the U.S. Ski Team development program in Italy.

Photo from Camden Palmquist

Team Summit ski racer Camden Palmquist has been nominated to the U.S. Ski Team’s Development Team.

The 18-year-old — a native of Eagan, Minnesota — is one of seven skiers named to the men’s development team, which is the entry-level team in the U.S. Ski Team program. Palmquist is one of five who are new to the team. The program also features A, B and C teams.

Palmquist got his first taste of racing with the U.S. Ski Team this winter while training and competing in Italy. Palmquist’s trip was highlighted by slalom victories in Italian national junior races.

In total, 44 athletes have been nominated to the U.S. Ski Team program. All athletes who accept their nominations receive program support, including access to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Center of Excellence as well as U.S. Ski Team coaching, sport science, sports medicine and education opportunities, according to the team.

The official U.S. Alpine Ski Team announcement will be made in the fall.