Team Summit’s ski cross coach, director speak about vision for program

Leah Emaus, the new head coach of the Team Summit skier cross program, skis in a ski cross competition.

Photo from Team Summit

New Team Summit ski cross head coach Leah Emaus spoke about her vision for the program after she was hired to the position earlier this month.

Emaus, a former member of the U.S. National Ski Cross Team who competed in North American Cup, Europa Cup, U.S. Grand Prix and World Cup events through her career, said she is confident with the commitment Copper Mountain Resort has made over the past year to maintain courses ideal for ski cross. She added that she’s excited to help grow the club’s program in anticipation of added interest in the skiing discipline that combines racing and jumps.

“I think it’s gaining a lot of traction,” Emaus said. “… We want to grow the sport, bring it back to the club level. I think there is a lot of potential with this sport. It’s a spectator sport, and people want to watch it.”

“We’ve just been really struggling to find someone for that program,” Team Summit Executive Director C.B. Bechtel said. “… With Leah, it just opened up that door for someone with intentional focus in ski cross.”