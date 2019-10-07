Tech talk, film screening upcoming at Wilderness Sports

Wilderness Sports in Dillon will host a free tech talk with Summit Endurance Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, according to a news release. The talk will cover the basics of ski mountaineering gear, how to use it, how to layer clothing and how to prepare for a race. A Dynafit representative will show this winter’s new gear and answer questions, and high school age Olympic hopefuls will demonstrate transitions and training drills.

The shop also will host Throwback Thursdays with free classic ski movie screenings all winter long beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, with “Blizzard of Ahhs.” Attendees should bring their own chairs.

Find a complete winter film schedule at WildernessSports.com/event-calendar. For more information, call 970-468-5687.