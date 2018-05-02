The Teddy Bear Clinic returns to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on Saturday, May 5 for a morning of free activities, exploration and education.

The mission of the fourth-annual Teddy Bear Clinic remains the same as in years past: to have children and their favorite stuffed animal explore the hospital health care experience. This year's clinic begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. "The Teddy Bear Clinic is one of our favorite events of the year," said Trixie VanderSchaaff, chief nursing officer at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. "

We treasure the opportunity to introduce kids to the hospital environment in an atmosphere that is welcoming and relaxed. The kids have smiles on their faces the entire time, and they get to learn about health and safety while doing so."

The Teddy Bear Clinic experience begins with registration in the hospital lobby, where children and their stuffies will receive a teddy bear backpack, a health passport and an ID badge to help guide them through the Teddy Bear Clinic experience. As they explore the various stations and earn stamps for their passports, children and their stuffies will learn about the importance of proper handwashing, discover how X-rays work, lie on an operating table while their stuffy tries on an anesthesia mask, learn how to tell the difference between candy and medicine, get booster shots for their stuffies and learn how helmet and car seats keep them safe.

Outside, children will be able to explore the hospital's Flight For Life Colorado helicopter as well as fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is free for children of all ages but is most enjoyable for kids 9 and younger. Last year's clinic welcomed more than 150 local kids.