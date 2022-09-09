TEDx Breckenridge announces speakers for annual event

Summit County Library Director Stephanie Ralph presents on the importance of libraries at the second annual TEDx Breckenridge conference Oct. 2, 2021. Ralph will emcee this year's conference.

Connor Robinson/TEDx Breckenridge

After soliciting participants earlier this year, TEDx Breckenridge has a slate of 12 speakers and three performers for its third annual event.

This year’s theme is integrate, and talks vary in topics from river surfing to van life to world-schooling and more. It will be by Summit County Library director Stephanie Ralph and feature local artists like Caitlin Tongish, Stefan Bast and Erika Donaghy, as well as musicians such as Shanaynay and Benjie West.

A few speakers include Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, Haley Littleton, David Servinsk, Liliana Baylon and Jacob Vos.

The event will happen from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway.