TEDx Breckenridge looks for speakers

Applications are now open to speak at the second annual TEDx Breckenridge event. The series of presentations will be held at the Riverwalk Center on Oct. 2.

According to a news release, the event’s goal is to highlight local voices and increase knowledge in mountain communities. The theme this year is “expand.”

“We are so thrilled to bring TEDx back to Breckenridge this year after learning so much and growing as an organization in 2020,” Jill Marek of TEDx Breckenridge said in the release. “We hope to continue to foster more conversations and learning experiences for our local community and worldwide.”

Visit TEDxBreckenridge.com to complete the application by May 1. Selected candidates will audition by May 29.