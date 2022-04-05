TEDx Breckenridge seeks speakers for 3rd annual event
TEDx Breckenridge is looking for 10 local and national speakers to take the stage later this year for the third annual event. Applications are now open for the Oct. 22 presentations at the Silverthorne Pavilion.
According to a news release, the event uses TED’s format of short talks, demonstrations and performances to foster learning, inspiration and more. The theme for this year’s event is “integrate.”
Visit TEDxBreckenridge.com to complete the application by May 1. Prospective candidates will audition June 25. For questions about the application process, email ideas@tedxbreckenridge.com.
