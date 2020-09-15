TEDx Breckenridge to host virtual event

TEDx Breckenridge is hosting a virtual event from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 3. The title of the event is “connection” and the Facebook description for the event reads: “be prepared to explore the community in which we live and share in things that unite us.”

The local band that will be featured in the event is Split Window and there will be appearances by the mayors of towns across Summit County. Featured speakers include: Jenna and Jordan McMurty, Lisa Lee, Lucas Cantor, Leigh Girvin, Ashley Hughes, Jeff Haugland, Sean Hansen, Ashlie Weisel, Stacy Smith and Jaci Ohayon.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at TEDxBreck.com.