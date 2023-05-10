TEDxBreckenridge Club launches in Summit County with monthly events planned through the summer

The TEDxBreckenridge Club launched Tuesay, May 2, at the Eclipse Theater in Breckenridge, according to a news release from the group’s founding team.

The team will curate the best TED talks around specific themes each month and facilitate audience discussions with the intention to build connection, community and disruptive dialogue relevant to Summit County’s mountain community, the release states.

The club will be hosting these events every month at the Eclipse Theater leading up to its main event, INSTINCT, at Riverwalk Center on Sept. 30, according to the release.

The next event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, with the theme “B Like Breck.” For the monthly gatherings, doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with concessions available before and after the programming.

For more information about the monthly club, the main event, volunteering or to apply to be a speaker, visit TedXBreckenridge.com .