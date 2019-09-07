Tee it up Golf Scramble raises more than $46,000
KEYSTONE — The 2019 Tee it up Golf Scramble on Aug. 26 at Keystone Ranch Golf Course raised more than $46,000 for the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, according to a news release.
The proceeds benefit the center’s Heroic Military Program for injured veterans and its Adaptive Ski & Snowboard Program at the Keystone Adaptive Center.
In its 10th year, the tournament was started in conjunction with the Scotty McFadden Foundation, which was formed in memory of the U.S. Army helicopter pilot and adaptive ski instructor who died of a brain tumor in 2007. The tournament has raised more than $46,000 throughout its existence.
Winners at this year’s tournament were:
- First place: Lindsey Davis, Zak Himmelman, Spencer Lane and Player Haynes, of Mountain Glo Tanning
- Second place: Tod Hunt, Bob Weinschenk, Tom Wilson and Dave Servinsky, of Team Old Dudes
- Third place: Erik Johnson, Tom Ethington, Nick Brown and Al Brown, of EJ’s Management & High Country Healing
- Last place: Penny Banks, Jack O’Neill, Jim Pappas and Dick Roberts, of 3 Men and a Lady
- Longest drive: Wayne McLaren, hole one
- Women’s longest drive: Vanessa Stewart, of Team Mountain Pride Cleaning & Restoration, on hole two
- Closest to the pin, men: Chris Lautenslager, of Team Joe Wilson
- Closest to the pin, women: Penny Banks, of 3 Men and a Lady
- Outdrive the pros: Richard Venier from the Copperheads, Tom Brideau from American Liquors, Spencer Lane and Player Haynes from Mountain Glo Tanning, and Jena Stricklan from Miners Under the Influence
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.