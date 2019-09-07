Tee it up Golf Scramble raises more than $46,000

The 2019 Tee it up Golf Scramble on Aug. 26 at Keystone Ranch Golf Course raised more than $46,000 for the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

Courtesy photo

The proceeds benefit the center’s Heroic Military Program for injured veterans and its Adaptive Ski & Snowboard Program at the Keystone Adaptive Center.

In its 10th year, the tournament was started in conjunction with the Scotty McFadden Foundation, which was formed in memory of the U.S. Army helicopter pilot and adaptive ski instructor who died of a brain tumor in 2007. The tournament has raised more than $46,000 throughout its existence.

Winners at this year’s tournament were: