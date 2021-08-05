Teen runner wins Baker’s Tank trail race with sub-6-minute pace

Summit local Joshua Shriver runs at the Rec Center/Mountain Thunder 4K and 7K in Breckenridge last month. Shriver was one of several local teen runners who shined at Wednesday’s Baker’s Tank races, led by victories from Boston Potts and Tessa Walter.

Photo from Eva Hagen

Fourteen-year-old Boston Potts won the the 3.6-mile short course race at the Baker’s Tank trail run in Breckenridge Wednesday, Aug. 4, the third event in this summer’s Summit Trail Running Series.

Potts crossed the finish line first overall with a time of 21:09 — a pace of 5:48 per mile. Potts was one of three 14-year-old boys to race to top-4 finishes, joining third-place runner Joshua Shriver (21:21) and fourth-place Parker Davidson (23:34). Brian Marshall, 25, finished second overall at 21:18.

Tessa Walter, also 14, won the women’s race with a time of 24:03. She was joined on the podium by 13-year-old Addi Twete (26:03) and 15-year-old Tatum Snow (27:30).

Preston Dunn and Kacey Doner won the 5.3-mile long course race. Dunn, 20, crossed the finish line first overall in 35 minutes and 30 seconds – a pace of 6:42 per mile on a course that featured 437 feet of vertical gain.

Dunn was joined on the men’s podium by Jay Meservy, 32, who completed the course with a time of 36:04.

Doner’s winning time of 39:19 in the women’s race ranked her third overall, just ahead of men’s third-place finisher Dan Nielsen (39:20). Doner’s winning time was more than 5-and-a-half minutes ahead of women’s runner-up Tracy Larson, 40, who completed the course in 44:54 at a pace of 8:29 per mile. Doner, 23, and Larson were joined on the women’s long-course podium by 48-year-old Cindy Baker (45:15).

The Summit Trail Running Series will continue on August 18 with the fourth race in the series: the Tom’s Baby/Flumes race. The event will again feature a short and long course, as will the Sept. 1 Horseshoe Gulch races and the season finale at Carter Park Sept. 15.

For more information and to register, visit: Bit.ly/SummitTrailRunSeries .