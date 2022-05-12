Tenmile Canyon recpath now open for the 2022 season

With the exception of Vail Pass and Fremont Pass Recpath, all sections of the Summit County Recreational Pathway System are now open for the 2022 season including the Tenmile Canyon section that takes users towards Copper Mountain Resort.

The recpath that takes users through Tenmile Canyon is usually one of the last sections to open in Summit County because the multi-use, paved trail runs underneath 25 avalanche paths in the Tenmile Range.

For the last several seasons, the Summit County Open Space & Trails Department has partnered with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to assess spring avalanche risk.

This past week, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported that there has been a significant reduction in the snowpacks that are a part of the largest avalanche paths above the trail. As a result, there is no longer a heightened risk of snow from an avalanche reaching the pathway.

Recpath users heading west should note that the new Fremont Recpath alignment and the Vail Pass section of the trail, beyond Copper Mountain Resort, are still closed for the time being.

The Fremont Recpath alignment project is expected to be completed in early summer, and the public will be notified when the Fremont section is officially open.

Tenmile Canyon Recpath users are encouraged to continue to exercise caution as there may be wet or icy spots and maintenance vehicles on the path, and even though avalanche risks are in the low category, avalanches are still possible.