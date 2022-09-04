Tenmile Toastmasters to host Linda Rhea, former Summit County treasurer on Sept. 13

Summit County’s Toastmasters International chapter is hosting a keynote speaker for its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to an email from the club’s president, Drew Roberts, the club will host Linda Rhea who is a former Summit County treasurer. According to Roberts’ email, Rhea “has held every position and earned every accolade within Toastmasters International.”

Roberts said the special event featuring Rhea comes as numerous organizations in the community have expressed interest in participating in the club. These organizations include Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Vail Resorts, Rotary International, The Lion’s Club, High Country Conservation Center, Summit County Rescue Group and Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, among others.

The event is at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Summit Fire & EMS facility, 35 County Shops Road, Frisco. The event is free to attend, and there is a Zoom option as well. The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month and is open to all.

To RSVP, email tenmiletoastmasters@gmail.com . For more information visit the club’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/TenmileToastmasters.