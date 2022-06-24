Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate rises as another local testing site plans for closure June 30

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has increased. According to the county’s website, the county’s cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 222 cases per 100,000 people, up from 190 cases last week.

From Wednesday, June 15, to Wednesday, June 22, the county totaled 85 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 60-69 (56 cases) and 30-39 (44 cases) age groups. A total of 30 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Testing Site Closure

The Mako COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge will close on June 30, but the Frisco testing site at the Summit County Senior and Community Center will remain open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Deaths

There is no change in deaths compared to last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, all of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

About 99% of the county’s resident population ages 5 and up has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 86% of the same population has received their original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

About 41% of residents ages 5 and up have received at least one booster dose.

About 23% of residents ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.

Shots for Tots

The CDC has officially given approval for the use of vaccines in children under 5 years. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children ages 6 months through 4 years, requiring three doses. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children ages 6 months through 5 years, requiring two doses.

Appointments can be made at:

Summit Community Care Clinic, located at 360 Peak One Drive Suite #100, Suite #325 POB 4337, Frisco, Colorado, 80443

CHPG High Country Healthcare Frisco, located at 360 Peak One Drive Suite 260, Frisco, Colorado 80443

Ebert Family Clinic, located at 730 N Summit Blvd #101, Frisco, CO 80443

According to the Summit County Government website, Summit County Public Health will be offering appointments as soon as the vaccine is available.

More information can be found on the Summit County COVID-19 scheduling vaccine page , or the Summit County vaccines for kids page .