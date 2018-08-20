Texas hiker airlifted off Maroon Peak after falling 100 feet into gully

A Texas man who was climbing Maroon Peak alone Sunday fell nearly 100 feet and had to be airlifted to safety, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening.

A call came into dispatch just before 1 p.m. that a man had fallen into a gully and had injuries severe enough that he could not be helped out.

"Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) was notified and activated to assist in the evacuation of the hiker. A helicopter from Flight for Life Colorado and a Blackhawk helicopter from the High Altitude Aviation Training Site (HAATS) in Eagle were used to sight in on and evacuate the hiker," according to the Sheriff's Office news release.

The hiker from Austin, Texas, was airlifted out of the gully at 3:28pm and taken to Aspen Valley Hospital via ambulance, according to the news release. There were no updates on his injuries Sunday evening.