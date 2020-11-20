Thanksgiving DUI enforcement period starts Friday

The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with local law enforcement agencies around the state to perform high-visibility DUI enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The enforcement period will last through Nov. 30. A total of 430 impaired drivers were arrested during the Thanksgiving enforcement period last year.

“One easy way to ensure a happy holiday is to make plans for safe and sober driving before the festivities begin,” Chief Matthew Packard of the Colorado State Patrol said in a release. “Don’t wait until the party starts then guess who is the ‘least drunk’ or ‘least high’ person in the room.”

Officials have noticed a decrease in drunken driving arrests during The Heat is On campaigns this year.

A total of 198 individuals were arrested during the last enforcement period over Halloween weekend, a decrease from 250 arrests during the same period in 2019. During all enforcement periods last year, more than 7,800 drivers were arrested from January through October compared to 5,773 this year.

While the number of arrests is down, the percentage of impaired driving fatalities has stayed the same, with about 30% of all fatal accidents in the state being impairment related, according to CDOT.

After the Thanksgiving period, there will be two more enforcement periods to end the year for holiday parties (Dec. 4-14) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 29-Jan. 2).