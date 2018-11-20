Thanksgiving table talk: How to put relationships ahead of political differences

Is there a better time to pick a nit with your Trump-loving uncle over his misguided assumptions about Democrats — or perhaps to poke at your "woke" niece's misconceptions about conservatives — than during Thanksgiving dinner?

Yeah, probably. Almost definitely, in fact.

But that won't stop a lot of people from bringing up politics during the hallowed holiday meal, between bites of turkey, sweet potatoes and green been casserole.

Some broach politics for the sport of family argument, while others simply can't help themselves. Still others are innocent bystanders when political debate engulfs the conversation.

Countless media pieces about Thanksgiving decorum have set out advice for keeping the peace, including an inventive approach last year by a Phoenix TV station. That report centered on advice from a former hostage negotiator — whose experience talking down criminals in perilous situations, it turned out, contained plenty of parallels to familial standoffs across the dinner table.

