The 2022 November general election is approaching, here’s what you should know

Voters cast their ballots on election night at the Silverthorne Pavilion in Silverthorne on Tuesday, Nov. 3. As the General Election approaches, Summit County is gearing up for voting season. Mail ballots will begin to arrive at registered voter's doorsteps as soon as Oct. 17.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The 2022 general election is quickly approaching, so voting will start soon. Here’s what you should know.

Mail-in ballots

Summit County Elections Divisions announced that mail-in ballots will begin to arrive at registered voter’s doorsteps the week of Oct. 17.

Mail-in ballots can either be sent via the U.S. Postal Service or delivered to drop boxes around the county. Ballot drop boxes will open on Oct. 17 and remain open until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

The drop boxes are open 24 hours and are located at Dillon Town Hall, Frisco Town Hall, the north and main branch of the Summit County Libraries, and the Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge.

Early voting

For those who would like to vote in person, early voting will be at the Summit County South Branch Library in Breckenridge on the following days:

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 4

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5

From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7

Election Day

On Election Day, residents can vote in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Branch Library in Breckenridge, the Silverthorne Pavilion, or the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.

Mail-in ballots may also be dropped off up until 7 p.m. at all of those locations on Election Day,.

Additional things to know