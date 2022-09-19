The 2022 November general election is approaching, here’s what you should know
The 2022 general election is quickly approaching, so voting will start soon. Here’s what you should know.
Mail-in ballots
Summit County Elections Divisions announced that mail-in ballots will begin to arrive at registered voter’s doorsteps the week of Oct. 17.
Mail-in ballots can either be sent via the U.S. Postal Service or delivered to drop boxes around the county. Ballot drop boxes will open on Oct. 17 and remain open until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
The drop boxes are open 24 hours and are located at Dillon Town Hall, Frisco Town Hall, the north and main branch of the Summit County Libraries, and the Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge.
Early voting
For those who would like to vote in person, early voting will be at the Summit County South Branch Library in Breckenridge on the following days:
- From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28
- From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 4
- From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5
- From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7
Election Day
On Election Day, residents can vote in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Branch Library in Breckenridge, the Silverthorne Pavilion, or the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.
Mail-in ballots may also be dropped off up until 7 p.m. at all of those locations on Election Day,.
Additional things to know
- To verify or change a mailing address, voter registration information, or to register to vote, Summit County residents have a few options. Voters may visit GoVoteColorado.gov, print and mail a paper form to the clerk and recorder at the Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge, or visit the clerk and recorder office in person.
- The deadline to register to vote or update records to receive a mail-in ballot is Oct. 31.
- Those who have not mailed their ballots by Oct. 31. are encouraged to drop it off at a 24-hour drop box or polling center.
- Mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, regardless of postmark date, according to the news release.
- Residents can verify their mail ballot has been received by visiting GoVoteColorado.gov.
- On Election Day, the clerk and recorder’s office will be closed to any business not affiliated with the election.
- Registered Summit County voters may cast their vote at any of the polling centers, regardless of their home address.
- Voters must vote in the county they live in.
- More information can be found on the Summit County Government website, and questions can be directed to elections staff by calling 970-453-3479, or via email at elections@summitcountyco.gov.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.