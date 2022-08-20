The 5th Judicial District seeks to fill a district court vacancy

On Friday, Aug. 19, the 5th Judicial District — which includes Eagle, Clear Creek, Lake and Summit counties — announced it will soon have a district court vacancy.

District Court Judge Russell H. Granger is retiring, leaving one empty seat by Nov. 1.

The district is accepting applications, and interviews will be held on Oct. 7 at the Eagle County Justice Center.

According to the news release, “To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the 5th Judicial District at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years.”

Nominees will be selected, and a district judge will be appointed by Gov. Jared Polis.

On the nominating commission are Margaret Welsch of Eagle County, Phyllis Adams of Clear Creek County Karen McCarthy of Lake County, and Maryjo Zweig and Sarah Thorsteinson of Summit County.

The salary for the position is $183,816, with a term of two years. If approved by voters, an incumbent district judge will have a term of six years.

To apply, forms are available via the office of Justice Richard L. Gabriel at 2 E. 14th Ave. in Denver or the office of Mike Pisciotta at 885 Chambers Ave. in Eagle.

Forms are also available at the Colorado Judicial Branch’s homepage under the tab “Careers” by clicking on the link , “Judge Opportunities.”

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, and all questions can be directed to Erin Graves in the Colorado Supreme Court Clerk’s office at erin.graves@judicial.state.co.us .