The big moments from the first and only TV debate between Michael Bennet and Joe O’Dea

Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet debated his Republican challenger, first-time candidate Joe O’Dea, on Friday night for the first and only time on live television.

The debate, hosted by 9News, KRDO-TV and Colorado Politics, is the final one scheduled between the men before Election Day. Polling has consistently indicated the race is Bennet’s to lose, and O’Dea came out firing in what will be one of his final opportunities to swing the pendulum.

Big moments from the debate were regarding federal spending, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, Bennett’s record, O’Dea and former U.S. President Donald Trump, space command, guns and more.

Bennet repeatedly defended his support for Democratic spending measures in Congress aimed at protecting the American economy from tanking during the COVID-19 pandemic but that have been partially blamed for causing inflation that’s higher than it has been in four decades.

When asked by O’Dea whether he regretted the spending, Bennet said “I regret the inflation that people are facing because of the broken supply chain globally.” Bennet also attacked the oil and gas industry for having record profits amid rising energy costs.

