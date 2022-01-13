The Brothers Comatose, The Infamous Stringdusters to perform in Frisco in March

The Brothers Comatose will play at Frisco’s 10 Mile Music Hall with The Sweet Lillies on Saturday, March 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14.

Frisco’s 10 Mile Music Hall has announced three March concerts featuring bluegrass bands The Brothers Comatose and The Infamous Stringdusters. Tickets for the Stringdusters’ shows are already on sale, while The Brothers Comatose performance goes live at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

The Brothers Comatose, a five-piece string band based out of San Francisco, released its fourth album in 2018. That year, the band also traveled to Asia for cultural music exchange and education, a program directed by the U.S. Department of State.

Meanwhile, Colorado’s The Infamous Stringdusters released “A Tribute to Bill Monroe” in 2021 as its 11th full-length record, and the next, “Toward the Fray,” is set to release in February.

The Brothers Comatose are slated to perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Doors open at 8 p.m. and joining them are The Sweet Lillies. Tickets range from $16 to $18.

The Infamous Stringdusters are to play at the same venue for two nights, Friday, March 25 , and Saturday, March 26. Tickets range from $35 to $37.50.

Visit 10MileMusicHall.com to purchase.