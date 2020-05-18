The CO Brothers release new music video

The CO Brothers spent a week in Northern Ireland filming the music video for their song “Derry/Londonderry.” The track is part of their Pass The Salt reconciliation project.

Courtesy The CO Brothers

After raising $4,000 from the Summit County community, $600 of which came during a Next Page Books & Nosh concert in October, The CO Brothers have finished and released their music video for the song “Derry/Londonderry.” The song is tied to a reconciliation project called Pass The Salt started by brothers Rob and Zachary Schmidt and took a week of filming over the winter.

The song’s title refers to a town in Northern Ireland that goes by two names due to political division. While the project is focused on dismantling social barriers and forming new, lasting relationships in the shadow of Brexit, the Schmidts said the message of unity can be relevant to any town. Zachary Schmidt currently lives in La Gomera, Spain, and Rob Schmidt lives in Silverthorne.

Visit PassTheSaltProject.org or TheCOBrothers.com for more information and to watch the music video.