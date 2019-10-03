The CO Brothers to perform Saturday, raising money for a music video

The CO Brothers, Rob and Zachary Schmidt, will perform at Next Page Books and Nosh on Saturday, Oct. 5. The free concert is raising money for a music video in Belfast.

Courtesy Zachary Schmidt

Rob and Zachary Schmidt, known locally as members of the band the GRINZ, return to Summit County to play a different tune. Now going by the CO Brothers, they’ll play with drummer Billy Small and bassist Steve May at Next Page Books and Nosh on Saturday to raise money for their musical endeavors.

Zachary, who does volunteer reconciliation work in Europe, wrote a song titled “Derry/Londonderry” about his time in Belfast, Northern Ireland. At Saturday’s concert they’ll be raising money to turn the work into a music video in Belfast. The project has been called “Pass the Salt,” a reference to dismantling social barriers and forming new, lasting relationships in the shadow of Brexit.

“Ultimately the message of the song is affirming and boils everything down to the fact that we are all just people,” Zachary said, “and it’s okay if we disagree with each other; we can still accept each other despite our differences — a message that needs to be heard especially in these days of such heightened political discord.”

The concert is from 4–6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco. The event is free but donations are encouraged.