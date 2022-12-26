The Colorado Democratic Party outspent the Colorado GOP this year, highlighting a broader fundraising gap

Light filters through the dome of the Colorado State Capitol as the 2022 legislative session opened Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/AP

The Colorado Democratic Party outspent the Colorado GOP threefold in the 2022 election following three previous election cycles in which the two parties were more evenly matched in campaign cash.

The two parties have both state and federal campaign accounts from which they raise and spend money to help their candidates, sometimes through direct contributions and other times through voter persuasion efforts, like mailers and text messages. The money also pays the salaries of party officials.

The Colorado Democratic Party’s federal campaign committee spent $9.4 million in the 2022 election cycle, compared with the $3.3 million spent by its Republican counterpart. By comparison, the Democrats’ federal campaign committee spent $8.4 million in 2014 while the GOP committee spent $8.2 million that year.

While the state party money is eclipsed by the dollars raised and spent by candidates and other political groups, like super PACs, it can have a sizable effect. In 2022, Democrats secured more sustained power in Colorado than they’ve ever had before. In 2014, Republicans won a U.S. Senate seat and reclaimed control of the state Senate.

