The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launches ’Power the Comeback’

With only seven weeks until June, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is launching a statewide campaign to get as many Coloradans vaccinated as possible before summer.

Called “Power the Comeback,” the state’s goal is “to increase access to credible COVID-19 vaccine information, reduce hesitancy and help Coloradans access appointments,” according to a news release sent Friday, April 9.

A key component of the campaign is a series of videos of Coloradans sharing how and why they decided to get vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated. The release also said over 100 community influencers will work to spread the message; these people will be from diverse backgrounds of many races, nationalities, ages, genders, abilities and more.

“Utilizing trusted members in the community has shown to be one of the most effective ways to combat vaccine hesitancy,” the release said.

The release also said that more than 65 stakeholders from local public health agencies, nonprofits and other community-serving organizations and multiple Colorado-led research panels informed the campaign.

The campaign will run statewide in both English and Spanish. To share the messages, follow the department on social media.