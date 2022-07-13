Colorado Senate District 8 is one of seven districts that will determine whether Democrats keep control of the state legislature

Lawmakers are seen at the Capitol’s Senate floor on Jan. 12, 2022 in Denver at the start of Colorado’s General Assembly’s 2022 session.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun

SUMMIT COUNTY — The Colorado Senate is likely where Republicans have their best shot this year of taking back some control of state government from Democrats after four years in the minority of the legislative and executive branches.

While the GOP will try to win a majority in the Colorado House and unseat Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, the odds are stacked against them in those two arenas. That leaves the 35-member Senate as the most plausible place to turn the tide.

There are about seven seats that are possible pick-up opportunities for the GOP, according to Cnalysis , which ranks the competitiveness of state legislative contests. One of those battlegrounds is Senate District 8, which includes Summit County.

Senate District 8 is a Democratic-leaning district based in northwestern Colorado. Its counties include Summit, Grand, Eagle, Routt, Jackson, Garfield, Rio Blanco, Clear Creek, Gilpin and Moffat counties.

Democratic state Rep. Dylan Roberts faces former Eagle City Councilman Matt Soloman, a Republican.

