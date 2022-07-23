The Cycle Effect awarded an outdoor equity grant
State leaders distributed the first round of outdoor equity grants to support increased access to outdoor recreation and environmental learning opportunities to underserved students and communities.
Specifically, grants went to groups that “connect youth to the lands of Colorado, deepen environmental and science-based education programming, foster community stewardship and thoughtfully increase accessibility to the outdoors so that youth can thrive and build a sense of belonging,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
According to the website of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, The Cycle Effect was awarded a $25,000 grant. The organization has chapters in Summit, Eagle, Mesa and Routt counties. According to the organization’s website, it works to provide young women equal opportunity and access to mountain biking.
Funding comes from 2021 legislation that creates the grants by using lottery funds.
