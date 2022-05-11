The Dance Collective hosts spring recital this weekend

The Dance Collective, a new dance studio located in Dillon that opened during the pandemic, will be having its second spring recital this weekend.

The public is invited to celebrate the end of the studio’s year and see everything the dancers have learned in their lessons. The event is from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults. Children 4 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the dance studio, 119 E. La Bonte St. Unit 204, Dillon, this week during classes and at the door.

Visit TheDance-Collective.com for more details.