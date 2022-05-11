The Dance Collective hosts spring recital this weekend
The Dance Collective, a new dance studio located in Dillon that opened during the pandemic, will be having its second spring recital this weekend.
The public is invited to celebrate the end of the studio’s year and see everything the dancers have learned in their lessons. The event is from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults. Children 4 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the dance studio, 119 E. La Bonte St. Unit 204, Dillon, this week during classes and at the door.
Visit TheDance-Collective.com for more details.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.