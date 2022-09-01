The Drop teen center reopens for the 2022-2023 school year, adding to after-school programing

Mountains of Summit County can be seen from windows at The Drop, a gathering place for teens in Summit County Commons, on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The Drop has reopened for the 2022-2023 school year and serves as a place for youth grades six through 12 to spend time together outside of school.

Eiliana Wright/Summit Daily News

From a hallway on the lower floor of the Summit County Commons, music from a violin halts — on and off, a song fractures and starts again. In between the pauses are laughter and the sound of a basketball smacking the backboard of an arcade basketball hoop.

The teen center at Summit County Commons has reopened for the 2022-2023 school year, and it has already begun hosting the county’s students.

The Drop is a space designed for youth, grades six through 12, to hang out after school on Monday and Wednesday afternoons. Though it’s created for youth of all ages, it’s mostly utilized by middle schoolers, said Melody Parker, from Summit County Youth & Family Services.

At The Drop are shelves of board games, musical instruments, ping pong tables, a TV with a sectional couch and much more, including space to do homework and buckets full of snacks.

While the area was created to give students a space to make friends outside of school, they also get to interact with youth development professionals like Parker.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, Parker and a few middle schoolers went outside in the sun to learn four square, the traditional recess game, in the parking lot.

Because it was the first day, Parker spent a chunk of time, 3-3:45 p.m., helping middle school students figure out their way to The Drop via the bus so they could eventually navigate it on their own.

Once there, students fill out a sign-up sheet, read a set of guidelines and then are free to hang out and socialize at their leisure. According to past reporting, youth must have a signed waiver on file before attending, however.

As The Drop’s hours come to a close and it’s time to go home, students can leave on the bus or be picked up.

The Drop is located at 37 Peak One Drive in Frisco and is open from 3:15-5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 2:15-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

More information, contacts and registration forms can be found on The Drop’s webpage on Summit County Government’s website. Under the drop down menu Departments, select “Youth & Family.” To the right under Quick Links, click on “The Drop Teen Center Info.”