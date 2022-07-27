The end of July marks the seventh week of no fire restrictions in Summit County

Rain bands stream down onto Buffalo Mountain as the sun prepares to set on July 22 around 8:15 p.m. Monsoonal rains like these are keeping fire restrictions at bay for another week as fire risk remains moderate thanks to moisture levels.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said he hasn’t seen a summer like this in 18 years.

For the seventh week in a row, there are still no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County.

FitzSimons reported that monsoonal rains will continue through the weekend. The next two weeks call for above average temperatures and above average precipitation, and the one month outlook calls for above average temperature with equal chances of precipitation.

Energy release components, which are dead fuels that could be burned in a wildfire, continue to stay below the 90th percentile. Live fuel moistures, which are moisture levels within a plant that has the potential to be burned in a wildfire, are both above and below average.

In either case, FitzSimons said fire conditions are far from triggering a restriction.

According to FitzSimons, this is a rare occurrence. While he said monsoons have come in and out quickly during the past few summers, this season has brought a plethora of monsoonal storms.

He did warn that conditions could change drastically come fall because the increased rains have caused grasses in Summit County to flourish. This could turn the healthy and plentiful vegetation to dangerous energy release components in the case of a wildfire.

While this summer has been a welcome and rare occurrence, fire safety is still important to practice in Summit County, especially as summer comes to an end, FitzSimons says.