The Geiger Counter: Bottom’s up with beer, bourbon and the backcountry

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Keystone Resort Ski Patrol will both present at "Distilled: Backcountry and Bourbon.” A portion of event proceeds benefits the Avalanche Information Center and the Keystone avy dog program.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

The Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival has taken over the town of Breckenridge for three days, but it isn’t the only thing going on for interested imbibers. Warren Station Center for the Arts’ Distilled Series returns Saturday, Jan. 11, with an evening of bourbon tasting for a good cause.

Since the series is all about speaking and spirits, Oleg Shikverg from Jim Beam will lead a presentation and tasting of a trio of Basil Hayden’s small batch bourbons as well as Legent, the company’s first new whiskey in 27 years that debuted in March. Legent is a Kentucky bourbon blended by Suntory’s chief blender Shinji Fukuyo, matured for about five years and then finished in California red wine casks and sherry casks for about one and two years, respectively.

Be prepared to absorb some facts on how to stay safe while sipping on the bourbon. Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s Aaron Parmet and Keystone Resort Ski Patrol’s Michael Currid will educate attendees on avalanche awareness with regards to decision making in the backcountry. In addition, people can hear about the Keystone avy dog program and why these furry friends are so crucial to the safety of skiers and riders on the mountain.

Each ticket purchased includes samples of all the bourbons and a raffle ticket. The raffle features prizes such as a Solo Stove portable bonfire and a pair of Keystone lift tickets for one day. A portion of event proceeds benefits the Avalanche Information Center and the Keystone avy dog program.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with speakers and tasting starting at 7. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Visit warrenstation.com to purchase and for more information. The Distilled Series continues with whiskey and woodworking on March 21 and a cocktail competition April 4.

Then next week on Thursday, Jan. 16, Ten Mile Tavern at Copper Mountain is hosting a beer pairing dinner with pours from 10 Barrel Brewing Co. at 6 p.m. The four courses feature roasted pear spinach salad paired with 10 Barrel Rose Bois, beef samosas served with a cranberry green chili chutney and paired with 10 Barrel Joe IPA, oven-roasted short rib with acorn squash and a Brussels sprout hash alongside 10 Barrel S1nist0r Black Ale and, lastly, a roasted apple bread pudding washed down with 10 Barrel Profuse Juice Hazy IPA.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at coppercolorado.com. The dinner series continues at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 19.

What I’m Reading “The Wicked and The Divine” by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie I love mythology. When I was a kid, I devoured Ingri and Edgar Parin d’Aulaires’ books of Greek and Norse myths. That led me to fall in love with Neil Gaiman’s novel “American Gods” and enjoy catching references in Bill Willingham’s “Fables” comics. So it should be no surprise that Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie’s comic series “The Wicked and The Divine” is something that I would thoroughly enjoy. In this alternate reality, 12 gods are randomly reincarnated into young humans every 90 years and then given a life expectancy of two years. Yet what’s interesting is that they don’t know they’re gods until the Greek goddess Ananke grants them divinity. The new gods also then keep both their human memories and recover the ones from past lives. The series starts when Lucifer is framed for murder, and the story goes more out of control from there because, well, they are gods after all — famous for holding grudges and interfering in the lives of mortals. Being gods, they also loved to worshipped, so they become pop stars. Each god is like a genre of music and some are explicitly modeled on rock stars like Prince and Davis Bowie. Sakhmet looks like Rhianna, Dionysus holds raves, and the colors, bold lines and unique speech bubbles give each god depth. I can practically hear the music leap off the page. But for those who can’t, or diehard fans who want a little extra, there’s even an official Spotify playlist that’s a perfect accompaniment while you read.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts & entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Everything Summit.